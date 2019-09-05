CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported to authorities Aug. 14 that someone had stolen landscaping equipment from his truck while it was parked at his residence on Oak Grove Drive. The unsecured property was seen in the vehicle the previous night. The missing equipment included a bush edger, weed eater, an edger, two backpack blowers and a black and red push mower.
There was no surveillance footage and the missing items were valued at a total of $2,474. No serial numbers could be provided and the case is pending investigation.
