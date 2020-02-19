DAHLONEGA, Ga. — For the third year in a row, the University of North Georgia has been designated as a top-producing institution for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for the 2019-20 academic year.
UNG also is the only public and private university in Georgia to receive the recognition for the student program in the current academic year. Four other Georgia higher education institutions were named to the top producer list on the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, which is for faculty, administrators and other professional researchers.
The Fulbright is a prestigious and highly competitive fellowship that enables recent graduates and graduate students to pursue academic endeavors overseas. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between U.S. citizens and residents of more than 160 foreign countries.
"This recognition indicates the excellent academic and leadership development opportunities that we provide our students, and for UNG to receive this honor for three consecutive years is a tribute to our talented students and the faculty who mentor them," UNG President Bonita Jacobs said.
UNG earned the recognition as a top producer for the first time in 2018 after a record eight students went abroad on Fulbright scholarships to conduct research or serve as English teaching assistants in foreign countries. The new record placed UNG as second nationwide among master's universities in producing Fulbright students.
UNG earned the top-producing award for a second time in 2019 after three graduates were deemed finalists. This third consecutive recognition stems from four UNG graduates receiving the Fulbright.
Students interested in learning more about nationally competitive scholarships can contact ncs@ung.edu for more information.
