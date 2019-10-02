CUMMING, Ga.—Authorities received a call Sept. 16 about a man who appeared to be passed out behind a Lakeland Plaza business. When they arrived, deputies found him with a partially empty alcoholic beverage in his hand.
After consenting to a search, authorities found marijuana on the man. He was arrested for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
