CUMMING, Ga. — Two young girls had quite a surprise Dec. 19 when they received a visit from Santa and Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club elves Bozena and Letty.
Santa and the elves visited the girls at their home and presented them with gifts and a $100 gift card.
Sisters Yuliana and Kelly Jose Migel, students at Haw Creek Elementary School, were waiting for the school bus in the driveway of their home on Buford Highway in November. The bus stopped at the driveway, extended the stop arm and a car drove around the right side of the bus and struck the girls and their stepfather, 43-year-old Jose Arturo-Nunez.
Authorities said the flashing lights and stop sign were activated when Christopher Ray Frachiseur, 19, of Forsyth County allegedly tried to pass the bus on the right, jumping the curb and striking the three. Nunez stepped between the vehicle and the girls, taking the brunt of impact.
“Optimists touch the lives of children in many ways throughout the year,” said Janna Shacklett. club president. “But seeing the smiles of children at Christmastime is special, particularly in this case, children who were injured by a vehicle while waiting for their school bus. The children are doing well now, and even better when they got to meet Santa personally.”
