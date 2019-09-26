CUMMING, Ga. — Two teens were arrested after authorities received a complaint of suspicious activity at the pool house of Castlebrook subdivision. The males, age 18 and 19, were sitting in the pool area with a handgun and backpack. One of the teens threw the backpack out of the pool area after seeing an officer arrive on scene. Both initially denied ownership of the Glock, but in separate interviews, the 18-year old admitted to owning it, having purchased it from an individual at an Atlanta gas station. Both were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects. The 18-year old was also charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

