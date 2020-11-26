FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her mother were walking their dogs down Swiss Air Road on Nov. 11 when two dogs came out of a wooded area nearby and bit the victim on her hand and leg. The loose animals also bit the woman’s service dog, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. 

The dogs ran back to the area of their home after the attack. Deputies turned the investigation over to Forsyth County Animal Services.

Tags

Load comments