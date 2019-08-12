CUMMING, Ga. — Employees at Belk department store in Lakeland Plaza reported a shoplifting incident Aug. 3. A loss prevention officer notified deputies that two unidentified men entered the store and began to place multiple polo shirts into a Dillard’s shopping bag that was concealed upon entry. Both men left the store and drove away in a black or gray Dodge Journey. An estimated 15 shirts were stolen with a total value of $1,112. A DVD of the surveillance footage was provided for authorities and placed into evidence.
