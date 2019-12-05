FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two motorists were killed Nov. 22 after being struck by a vehicle on Ga. 400 as they attempted to retrieve an item that had fallen on the highway.
Authorities say Michael Sweat, 44, of Dawson County, and Kayla Howard, 25, of Dahlonega, stopped their vehicles in the northbound emergency lane of Ga. 400 near Settingdown Road about 2 a.m., attempting to look for a lost item on or near the roadway.
The two victims, who were wearing dark or black clothing, were struck by a northbound GMC Sonoma operated by Michael Stembridge, 52, of Cleveland, Ga., who told deputies he could not see the victims until it was too late.
The Sheriff’s Office said the driver attempted to avoid the accident but was unable to avoid striking the first pedestrian, who was standing in the left northbound lane of the highway. The vehicle veered to the left to avoid the first pedestrian in the roadway and struck the second pedestrian who was on the left edge of the roadway.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater said the driver of the GMC had no time to react and attempted to avoid the wreck.
“He did everything he could to avoid hitting them,” Rainwater said. “But when you have an obstruction on a roadway with dark conditions, that’s hard.”
Rainwater said impairment and distraction are not considered factors in the accident and there are no charges pending at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.
