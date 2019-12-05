FORSYTH COUNTY, GA. — Two young girls, struck while waiting on a school bus on Buford Highway Nov. 15, have been released from the hospital in time for the holidays. Their stepfather remains in hospitalized.
The three were waiting for the school bus on the morning of Nov. 15 when a motorist allegedly ignored the bus safety warnings. Authorities say Christopher Ray Frachiseur, 19, swerved to the right of the stopped school bus and struck Jose Arturo Corejo-Nunez, 43, and his stepdaughters, ages 6 and 9.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater said the stepfather saw the car jump the curb and pushed the children out of the way the best he could with the seconds he had. As a result of his actions, Corejo-Nunez took the brunt of the impact with the vehicle.
The elder child is now walking with crutches and the youngest is in a wheelchair. It is still unknown when Corejo-Nunez will be released from the hospital.
Parents of students at Haw Creek Elementary School, where the injured girls attended first and fourth grade, organized an online fundraiser to support the family shortly after the accident. It has already raised over $24,000, well above the $5,000 goal.
The incident occurred in the driveway of their home on Buford Highway near Echols Road.
Frachiseur has been arrested for multiple counts, including charges for allegedly causing serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, passing a school bus while loading or unloading, driving too fast for conditions, failure to exercise due care and reckless driving.
Investigators said Frachiseur was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.
