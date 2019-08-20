GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman reported to authorities Aug. 7 that a pickup truck had been stolen from her residence on Pea Ridge Road. She said her 2018 black Nissan Titan truck had been parked near her driveway the previous night. She was in possession of both sets of keys and all vehicle payments were up to date. All tag and insurance information was provided to authorities.
The victim also mentioned that her fiancé is the only other person with access to the vehicle. She could not remember if the truck was left unlocked. No suspicious activity was reported around the time of the theft and all other nearby vehicles were untouched.
