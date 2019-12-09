FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — More than $81,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Atlanta Hobby Nov. 30.
Forsyth County authorities are searching for two thieves who used a crowbar to break open the door of the south Forsyth business and stole large, high-end drones in a matter of minutes. The four-minute incident was captured on the store security system. Wearing concealing clothing, masks, hoods and gloves, the burglars were also seen stealing from the store’s Toys for Tots donation box.
The burglars left the scene in a white Nissan van, which had been pulled up to the back of the business, so the stolen merchandise could be loaded inside.
The business had recently moved to its current location at the intersection of Oak Industrial Lane and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (770) 781-3087.
