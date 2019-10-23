FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A "suspicious" man was arrested Oct. 16 afternoon at the Alliance Academy after he was found with two guns on school property, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities say school personnel reported seeing a suspicious person on the campus of the Alliance Academy.
Two Forsyth County Sheriff's Office school resource officers were on campus and immediately responded, confronting the individual.
Officers reported that Gene Steven Barbara, 41, from Alpharetta, was found with two handguns. While he did have a valid Georgia Weapons License, the Sheriff's Office said guns are not permitted on school grounds.
Barbara was arrested for possession of firearms in a school zone and was also cited for loitering and prowling.
The school was not placed on lockdown.
“The man was spotted by school personnel and confronted by the two deputies within a few minutes,” Jennifer Caracciolo, Forsyth County Schools director of Public information and Communications
“He was outside the building during this entire period,” she said. “It was determined that he had no intent to cause harm, so the school was not placed in a lockdown. Alliance has a different design from our other high school campuses. It is contained within one building, with no exterior movement between classes.”
Brandi Cannizzaro, principal of the Academy, sent an email to parents and guardians of students that night to update them on the status of the event reassuring them that the safety of the students was never in jeopardy.
“The man did not enter the building, and at this point in the investigation, it does not appear that he had any intent to cause harm and that this was an isolated incident,” the statement reads.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Forsyth County Schools Department of School Safety, is investigating the incident.
