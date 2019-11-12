CUMMING, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two individuals Nov. 2 at Denmark High School after K-9 units found large amounts of methamphetamine in their vehicle.
Edisson Fabian Delgado, 35, of Cobb County, 39-year-old Manuel DeJesus Gonzalez from California and another suspect were detained at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 in the back parking lot of Denmark High School.
Authorities said they found a large amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle that Gonzalez was driving. Delgado and Gonzalez are being charged with trafficking and possess/manufacture/distribution of a controlled substance. Gonzalez is facing an additional charge of failure to maintain lane.
The third suspect was not charged, said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Doug Rainwater.
The three suspects were working for a catering service contracted by a movie production company on location at the high school.
The Sheriff’s Office received information from another law enforcement agency that the caterer’s vehicle possibly contained a large amount of narcotics traveling in Forsyth County. Deputies located the vehicle in a parking lot at the rear of the school with the three suspects inside. A K-9 unit located large amounts of methamphetamine inside the vehicle and the suspects were detained.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects never entered the school and the entire incident occurred in the parking area. The suspects were not armed.
In an email to parents and guardians of students, Denmark High School Principal Heather Gordy wrote:
“I am writing to inform you that today three individuals with the external catering company serving the film crew working at our school were arrested for narcotics. This arrest occurred as they were entering our campus and was contained outside on our property. Students and staff were not impacted.
Throughout the two weeks of filming the external catering company was contained to the auxiliary gym, separated from students and staff. As you are aware, having a film company use our facility was a first for our school district and community. Our school district will thoroughly evaluate this experience.”
An earlier message from Gordy to parents and caregivers prior to production announced the school system’s partnership with the Forsyth Chamber of Commerce “to grow the television and film industry in Forsyth County by hosting a feature film shoot” at the school.
Plans call for the crew and actors to work outside of normal school hours and in a few instances, isolated filming will occur during the school day in small, designated areas of the building apart from students and staff, Gordy said.
“At no time will students or staff be on camera,” Gordy’s letter read. “We will be following established safety protocols while these visitors are on our campus and ask that you do not interfere in their operations. The production team understands that our first priority is maintaining a normal school schedule and routine.”
The production remains unnamed, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Michelle Daniels said.
