CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported to authorities July 8 that tools and ladders were missing from a construction site on Old Atlanta Road. After leaving the site July 6, he noticed the theft when he returned two days later. The front wall of the building was left open and unsecured.
Chains were used to lock the toolbox and ladders to a nearby post. The victim estimated that the chains were broken as the theft occurred. All stolen items were property of Acousti Interior Contractors except for a Black and Decker circular saw belonging to the man. The total value of the missing items was $1,759.
Because of the number of trucks and workers present, no evidence could be processed at the site.
