CUMMING — A Forsyth County woman has been accused of embezzling charitable donations for an organization founded by her husband.
Documents recently filed in Forsyth County Superior Court allege that Jodi Ford, of Cumming, embezzled at least $130,000 in donations for a local charity that serves sick and dying children.
In the lawsuit filed by Kingdom Kids Charity, Inc., allegations state that the Forsyth woman used her “position of trust” to divert funds for her own personal use.
Jodi Ford, a volunteer employee, is the estranged wife of Kevin Ford, CEO of the organization. She is accused of having used the funds for personal expenses, utility payments and personal debt.
Kingdom Kids Charity Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit that was started in 2009 to “improve the quality of life for children facing challenging circumstances.” Kevin Ford and Justin Hutchinson are co-founders.
According to the organization’s website, Kingdom Kids is a “wish-fulfillment organization.”
The complaint states that around the middle of May of this year, Kevin Ford began an audit of Jodi’s work after it was brought to his attention that he should review its accounts and recent transactions.
“Mr. Ford noticed numerous discrepancies in the bank statements, credit card statements and operating account,” the complaint reads.
In response to the discrepancies, Jodi Ford allegedly admitted to her husband and others that she had appropriated “some assets and funds of Kingdom Kids to her own personal use” but “greatly” minimized her actions.
Jodi Ford was fired from the organization and ordered to pay back the funds, but according to the complaint, she has refused to cooperate with the organization when asked for financial statements and other disclosures.
The complaint states that Jodi Ford’s conversion of the charity’s property was “malicious and in bad faith.” It alleges that she knew that the property belonged to the organization and was aware of its purpose.
Kevin Ford has been named as a third-party defendant in the action.
He is alleged to have used identifying information of volunteers and employees and listed them as board members without their consent or knowledge in order to qualify for IRS exemptions.
Kevin Ford did not respond to a request for comment at press time. Jodi Ford could not be reached for comments. Attorney Logan Butler, who will represent Kingdom Kids in the lawsuit, did not return a phone call request for comment.
The lawsuit will be presided over by Superior Court Judge David L. Dickinson.
