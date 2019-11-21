FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Forsyth County students have been charged with making terroristic threats stemming from posted comments on social media earlier this month.
Two students from Vickery Creek Middle School were arrested by Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies Nov. 8 and charged with terroristic threats in connection with Snapchat postings, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater said.
A parent called the Sheriff’s Office Nov. 2 to report the postings, Rainwater said.
Messages between the students allegedly involved the use of racial and sexual profanity, referring to slavery and threats of violence. The thread began over the weekend of Nov. 2 and carried over to Monday, Nov. 4, when classes resumed.
On Nov. 3, a Vickery Creek Middle School resource officer paid a visit to the homes of the two juveniles who allegedly made threats of bodily harm, Rainwater said.
On Nov. 8 the juveniles were charged with terroristic threats and released to their parents.
In total, 11 juveniles were involved in the incident, and Rainwater said several have been suspended by the school system.
Jennifer Caracciolo, director of public information and communications for Forsyth County Schools, said the district is not permitted to share student discipline details.
The investigation began after a series of racist and threatening Snapchat messages were sent to students at Vickery Creek Middle School. Some contained photographs of shacked slaves and other had slaves with chains around their necks.
The messages were sent by fellow students outside of school over the first weekend in November via the multimedia messaging app.
The school district issued a statement about the incident which read:
“The hateful language and racism used by these children are not tolerated in our schools. Forsyth County Schools expects and demands that all individuals are treated with integrity, dignity and respect. Diversity strengthens our relationships, schools and community. We ask that parents/guardians discuss with their children the importance of respect and openness to ensure that our schools are safe, free of harassment and discrimination. It is our responsibility to prepare and inspire our children to be inclusive.”
Vickery Creek Middle School Principal, Scott Feldkamp sent a letter to all parents and guardians on Nov. 6 about the incident, Caracciolo said.
Feldkamp’s letter said that the Snapchat conversation “has caused a disruption at school this week” and that the posts “did not directly threaten VCMS, however, they were very inappropriate and caused concern to a number of our students and families.”
Eleven students will be receiving disciplinary consequences for their actions, Feldkamp wrote in the letter.
A complaint has been filed by parents against a teacher at the middle school who allegedly made insensitive remarks to one of the students who was targeted in the incident, Caracciolo said. The teacher has been placed on leave and the school system is investigating the situation.
