CUMMING, Ga. — Witnesses say a man stole several pairs of Prada and Gucci sunglasses from a store at The Avenues in the evening of Sept. 8. Witnesses told deputies the man tried on several pairs of sunglasses before grabbing two packages of merchandise and running out of the store. One witness said he was pushed by the suspect before he ran out of the store. The store was able to provide video footage of the incident. An attempt to lift prints was unsuccessful due to numerous smudges on the lens. Merchandise was valued at $5,750.
Just two hours earlier, a white female entered the store and, placed one pair of sunglasses in her pocketbook. She continued to wander through the store, eventually collecting four pair before leaving. Video evidence was turned over to authorities. The merchandise was valued at $1,228.
