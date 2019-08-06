SUWANEE, Ga. — Loss prevention reported a shoplifting July 23 at Kohl’s on Peachtree Parkway. One male and one female were detained after they were suspected of concealing items in their bags.
The two were seen entering the store together wearing backpacks. Loss prevention noticed the two filling their bags in the shoe section and dressing rooms. The loss prevention officer detained the suspects when they were seen passing all points of sale. The man is accused of stealing two pairs of socks, two pairs of sneakers and a belt, all with a total value of $208. The woman was accused of stealing a pair of sandals valued at $25.
All of the merchandise was recovered, and the two suspects were placed under arrest for shoplifting. Surveillance footage of the incident was provided. A trespass warning was also issued, and they were transported to Forsyth County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.