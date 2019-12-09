FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Several individuals, including two Forsyth County residents, were charged with crimes against children during a recent sting operation.
Patricia Erica Burt, 37, of Cumming, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with prostitution and human trafficking. William David Gowdy, 40, also of Cumming, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and electronic enticement of a minor.
Investigators from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Floyd County police were part of Operation Good Shepherd. The task force snared nearly a dozen individuals who believed they were interacting with children online, authorities said.
The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.
Law enforcement started making arrests Nov. 21 and made the final arrest Nov. 27.
Others arrested include: Jason Noel Lingerfelt, 47, of Cleveland, charged with four counts of enticing a child online; Patrick C. Reese, 32, of Flowery Branch, charged with sexual exploitation of children and criminal attempt of aggravated child molestation; Alan Alberto Rojas, 24, of Lilburn, charged with criminal attempt of child molestation and aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material electronically to a minor, enticing a child online and human trafficking; Cynthia Lynn Michelle Lloyd, 25, of Gainesville, charged with prostitution; Michael Ryan Jewell, 35, of Buford, charged with sexual exploitation of children; Christopher Alan Hoover, 33, of Jasper, charged with five counts of enticing a child online, sexual exploitation of children and pandering by compulsion; Colt David Clemmer, 33, of Talmo, charged with sexual exploitation of children; Matthew David Ingram, 34, of Gainesville, charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.
All cases are still under investigation, and more charges may be filed.
