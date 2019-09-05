CUMMING, Ga. — The Sheriff’s Office received a report Aug. 15 that a vehicle was burglarized at Midway Automotive on Mauldin Drive. Deputies contacted both the current and previous owner of the vehicle and confirmed that someone had removed the stereo and subwoofer.
The original owner stated that he last saw the stereo and subwoofer inside the vehicle when he dropped it off at the garage a month ago. The stereo was valued at $800 and the subwoofer at $200.
The garage owner said he had seen no suspicious activity on the property. The vehicle had been left unlocked, and there was no sign of forced entry. No surveillance footage was recovered and the owners did not suspect the garage employees to be responsible.
