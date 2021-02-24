FORYSTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sawnee Mountain Park is set to receive a full slate of renovations. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to award Buildline General Contractors with a $1 million contract that will refurbish most of the amenities at the 23-year-old park at 3995 Watson Road.
Commissioners could vote to formally approve the contract at their next regularly scheduled meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the unique layout of the park — which includes a large parking lot in the center surrounded by amenities — works well, and the project will restore facilities and align them with current ADA standards.
The upgrades will include a complete renovation of the interior and exterior of the restrooms, concession stand and scoring tower buildings. The four-court tennis complex, which has suffered substantial cracking and “sub-base” water damage, will be demolished and rebuilt.
Ball fields will be laser-graded and receive new Bermuda turf. Backstop, fencing and safety net replacements are also on deck.
Pryor said the bid came well below initial cost estimates of $1.4 million for this phase of improvements.
Other renovations to the park could soon come down the pipeline.
A new playground with a rubberized surface, a new pavilion, the reconfiguration of sidewalks for ADA access to several facilities and the replacement of all sports lighting poles and the installation of LED lights have also been proposed.
The estimated cost for the entire project is $3.325 million.
The 44-acre park includes eight baseball/softball fields, four tennis courts, two basketball courts, two multi-use rectangular fields, batting cages, a .9-mile walking trail, a playground and pavilion.
The county is also moving forward with plans to replace select turf at Midway Park. The Board of Commissioners is set to vote on approving a $286,000 project, with $50,000 of those dollars contingent, to replace the turf at the park’s lower field.
