FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Couples looking for a special getaway from the city now have a special choice in Forsyth County with the recent opening of Belamere Suites in Cumming.
Touted as a boutique hotel, the 27-suite facility located off Antioch Road takes romantic opulence to new levels.
The property resembles a small subdivision, consisting of single and two-story buildings with attached garages and private entrances, unlike typical hotels.
“We specialize in couples, it’s a very nice place to get away to,” John Kranjec, president of Belamere Suites Hotels, said. “It’s fun romance.”
Ambiance is everywhere with lit fireplaces, chandeliers, dimmed lighting and rose petals.
Suites are roughly 1,500 square feet. Bathrooms include a two-person, 100-gallon jacuzzi, a two-person shower with two shower heads and body massagers and jets and a mini fridge stocked with non-alcoholic beverages, General Manager Freddy Bursch said.
“We’re working with local massage therapists so they can come in, put two tables [in the bathroom area] and do an in-suite couples massage,” Brusch explained.
Sleeping areas have televisions, 4-foot gas in-wall fireplaces and king-size beds decorated with rose petals and chocolates.
Each suite has its own indoor swimming pool and dry sauna. Bluetooth is available for adding favorite melodies.
The concept for the hotel was Kranjec’s idea.
“I’ve been in hotels for 30 years and it was always good in the summertime, and in the wintertime it would slow down,” Kranjec explained. “I wanted something that would last year-round. When you’re in a business, you take the good things, add some of your own things and that’s how I came up with it.”
Twenty-seven suites are currently on the property and there’s room for 40. With current interest and availability expansion is being planned.
The property is adults only, no children, pets or additional guests are allowed.
“This is meant to be enjoyed with that special someone,” Bursch said.
Packages vary in price, starting with a “Birthday Package” which includes a dozen roses or balloon bouquet, sparkling juice and a late checkout until 1 p.m. at $75 a night. A top-of-the-line “Wedding Package” will run newlyweds $175 a night and includes rose petals in the shape of a heart on the bed, candles pre-lit for arrival, his & her Belamere velour bathrobes, sparkling juice, late check-out and a midnight snack basket. Specialty packages are available and everything is customizable.
Valentine’s Day is sold out, Bursch said.
“The 14th and 15th are completely booked, and we’re very close to being fully booked on the 13th and the 16th,” he said.
Guests come from the Carolinas, Tennessee, New York, Maryland and Perrysburg, Ohio, home of the original Belamere Suites so guests can compare the two, Kranjec said.
Typically, guests stay an average of two days.
So why Cumming?
“Oh gosh, it’s a great location, it feels more like a destination,” Bursch explained.
Guests will notice two striking features to the grounds: a wishing tree and a love lock fence.
“We encourage all of our guests to make a wish and leave it on the tree, and at the end of every quarter, we’ll pull off all the wishes and donate a dollar for every wish to the Make A Wish Foundation in honor of the guests,” Kranjec explained. “It’s passing along our love from our customers.”
Removed wishes are stored “because they’re so personal to people here,” Kranjec explained.
Small, engraved locks are offered for guests to leave on the fence, should they so choose, and once the fence gets filled, that portion will be used for decoration elsewhere on the property. The locks are a package add-on Bursch said.
“Belamere is a fantastic place to get away to,” Kranjec said. “When people stay with us, they make memories for a lifetime. Just knowing that you want to be with that person that you’re with for X amount of time and hang out together without any distractions, that, in itself, is a very moving experience.”
