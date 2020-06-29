FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Planning Commission recently voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request for a large mixed-use complex near Ga. 400 and Ga. 9 that will include attached residential units, industrial space and office space.
With the board’s unanimous vote, the project now goes before the Board of Commissioners.
The 119-acre site runs along Ga. 400 just to the south of the Peachtree Parkway exit with frontage along Ga. 9 near Bethelview Road.
McDonald Development Company’s site plan includes 907,000 square-feet of office and industrial space on 94 acres. There is also a proposal for 88 attached, age-restricted residential units. The site includes about 20-acres of greenspace running adjacent to Ga. 400.
Howard Carson, speaking on behalf of McDonald company, said the project’s office and industrial spaces are “badly needed” in the county, and the site fits “entirely” with the land use plan. He said the site will not be overly visible from surrounding roads with the greenspace running along Ga. 400 and a “creek shield” along Ga. 9.
Though commissioners recommended approval of the rezoning from restricted residential, commercial busines and agricultural districts, they had no reservations in stating the project did not conform to the intent of the Master Plan District zoning the developers are seeking.
District 2 representative Stacy Guy said the site is planned more like an industrial park, not a mixed-use development. Inter-parcel connectivity is built into the county’s codes on mixed-use developments, something the McDonald project lacks, he said.
As proposed, the residential portion of the development would run along the northwest portion of the property with six office and industrial buildings comprising the southwest, middle and northeast sections, separating the homes from the greenspace area.
“Really, the use you are proposing doesn’t really conform to the sort of intended use of an MPD,” Commissioner Tim Dineen said. “It’s just an inherent conflict.”
When asked about a potential connection to Majors Road stemming from the western side of the property, the developers said such a road would cause them to lose a proposed commercial building. It could also be a nuisance for an adjacent residential property, and the topography of the area does not lend itself to road construction, they argued.
The developers said an MPD was the only zoning that could allow for their intended project.
To counter, the commissioners said their recommendation comes with conditions that a walking trail be added on the greenspace area, a water fountain be used in two of the four stormwater management areas, and “enhanced” landscaping be added.
The recommendation of approval sent to the Board of Commissioners will include a note that the Planning Commission acknowledges the plan does not meet the intent of an MPD, the mixture of land uses are not complimentary, and the project lacks a functional town center, community park or focal point. However, the note said the commission does recognize the economic benefit of the project and “desires to see it developed.”
The issue could spur officials to reconsider their zoning codes.
Guy said he does not want to set a precedent for other developers to use the MPD code because their project does not conform to other zonings. He said the county should reconsider its codes if they prohibit industrial uses or mixed-use complexes.
He said the only true MPD area that was built from the ground up is Halcyon.
One resident spoke in opposition to the project. He said the project’s commercial areas would not benefit residents in the complex and agreed with commissioners that the plan does not conform to MPD zoning. He added the site would be better zoned as a technology park with buffers to surrounding properties.
