CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities responded to the report of the theft of several articles of clothing Sept. 23 from Kohls in Suwanee. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the loss prevention manager who reported that a female shopper placed several items in a shopping cart and entered the fitting room. Video footage showed that when the woman left the fitting room, the items were no longer in her cart.
The suspect was then seen walking out of the store and to her car.
The items that were taken were valued at $107.
