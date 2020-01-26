FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is in the midst of collecting ideas from residents for development and upgrades at three area parks.
The first meeting, held Jan. 23 at Midway Community Park, provided residents a chance to weigh in on amenities for the new Denmark Park in south Forsyth on Mullinax Road. Amid displays of maps and illustrations, community members discussed proposals with representatives from engineering firm Woolpert and with staff from the Parks and Recreation Department.
The $12 million funding for the project will come from SPLOST VIII funds and from impact fees, said Jim Pryor, Forsyth County Parks and Recreation director.
“We’ve got a great quality of life here, people demand it and are willing to pay for it,” Pryor said. “We’re blessed the commissioners see that and are willing to invest in that. Between the citizens demanding it and the commissioners supporting it, we get a lot of resources to work with and will continue to build and keep up with the growth.”
Jill Caris, a die-hard pickleball player, was on hand to look over the proposals.
Caris plays the sport at Fowler Park and was hopeful for an indoor court closer to home.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in America and it’s a great alternative to tennis,” she said.
The county was to hold another community input session, this one for Bennett Park, on Jan. 29 at Coal Mountain Park community center. Representatives from consulting firm Hayes James & Associates were to be on hand to answer questions.
Built in 1978, Bennett Park, 5930 Burruss Mill Road, is the oldest park in the county and will receive $8 million in SPLOST VIII funding for upgrades.
The third input meeting is scheduled Feb. 12 and will address upgrades to Sharon Springs Park, built in 1994. Residents are invited to Sharon Springs Park Community Building from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to share their thoughts on the park’s master plan update. The format of the meeting will be drop-in style, conducted by Lose Design. Located at 1950 Sharon Road, the park is slated to receive $8 million in SPLOST VIII funding for a new master plan and renovation.
Pryor said current parks projects the county is working on include some $76.7 million in funding through SPLOST VIII and Impact fees. There are 11 projects in all. Denmark, Bennett and Sharon Springs parks are only three of them.
Other park projects include Phase 5 of the Big Creek Greenway, currently under construction, running from Kelly Mill Road north to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. Once completed, the trail will connect to the Alpharetta leg which is currently in the final phases of its northernmost section.
Forsyth will add spurs off the Greenway that will connect neighborhoods and business centers, Pryor said.
