CUMMING, Ga.—Deputies responded to a call for burglary/breaking and entering at a Cumming home on Sept. 17. The woman who reported the incident said she had received a call from her vacationing friend who claimed to have video footage of a possible burglary at her Cumming home. The homeowner asked the woman to check on the house.
When she arrived, she noticed signs of a break-in and notified authorities.
Authorities are awaiting the homeowners’ return to obtain the video footage which apparently logs the burglary occurring between 9 p.m. and midnight Sept. 16.
