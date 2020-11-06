NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Forsyth County bucked a growing trend cropping up around the state and remained fairly solid in the Republican camp based on results from the Nov. 3 General Election.
The dozen countywide seats on the ballot this year were decided before a single vote was cast. No Republicans faced a challenge.
Even so, turnout for the election was high. Of the county’s 164,000 registered voters, just over 76 percent cast ballots.
Predictably, no race drew more voters than the matchup for president. Forsyth County voters lined up solidly behind President Donald Trump, who received just over 66 percent of the vote against Democrat Joe Biden.
In local races, the Forsyth County Commission will see one new face. Alfred John will take over the District 2 seat from Dennis Brown who did not seek reelection. Cindy Jones Mills won reelection to her District 4 County Commission seat, and Laura Semansan was reelected in District 5. All three candidates ran unopposed.
Other winners on the ballot — all Republican and all unopposed — include Sheriff Ron Freeman, District Attorney Penny A. Penn, Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko, Superior Court Clerk Greg Allen, Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter and Coroner Paul Holbrook.
State and federal races were a different matter.
U.S. House
Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped U.S. House District 7 to the Democrats by defeating Republican Rich McCormick, 52 percent to 48 percent. The open seat had been held by Republican Rob Woodall who is retiring. District 7 includes southern Forsyth and large portions of Hall and Gwinnett counties. Forsyth voters lined up solidly behind McCormick.
Republican David Clyde easily defeated Democrat Devin Pandy in a race to fill the District 9 House seat held by Republican Doug Collins, who lost in his bid for the U.S. Senate. District 9 includes northern Forsyth County, most of Hall County and most of the northeast corner of the state.
GEORGIA STATE SENATE
District 27
Incumbent Republican Greg Dolezal had no trouble defending his seat, garnering 71 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Brooke Griffiths.
District 51
Incumbent Republican Steve Gooch scored a victory with 83 percent of the vote versus challenger June Krise, the Democrat.
GEORGIA STATE HOUSE
District 9
Will Wade, a Republican, defeated Democrat Sharon Ravert, 84 percent to 16 percent.
District 22
Incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell defeated Democrat Charles Ravencraft, 75 to 25 percent.
District 24
Republican Sheri Gillian kept her seat, garnering 74 percent of the vote against Democrat challenger Natalie Bucsko.
State House, District 25
Todd Jones, the Republican incumbent, defeated Democrat Christa Olenczak, 62 percent to 38 percent.
State House, District 26
Republican Lauren McDonald III defeated Democrat Jason Boskey, pulling 78 percent of the votes cast.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.