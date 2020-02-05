FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department is offering a hands-on program to educate residents about fire service.
Now in its seventh year, the 10-week Forsyth County Fire Department Citizens’ Fire Academy offers participants an inside look at the profession. County residents interested in participating in the free course are invited to register for the upcoming program.
“The academy is truly a unique chance for citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at their fire department and the services that we provide to protect them each day,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said. “Not only will participants get a hands-on learning experience, but they also will get to interact with first responders.”
The Citizens’ Fire Academy will be held on 10 consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 3, and continuing through May 12, excluding April 7, due to spring break.
Participants must be willing to make a 10-week commitment to the program.
The course will be held at Fire Department Headquarters at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex, 3520 Settingdown Road.
Participants must be 25 years of age or older, have no prior felony conviction, pass an acceptable background check and be a resident of Forsyth County. Those interested in applying for the Citizens’ Fire Academy must submit a completed application, a signed and notarized liability release and a signed and notarized confidentiality agreement. The application packet is available on the Fire Department’s page on the Forsyth County website at forsythco.com. Space in the program is limited, and selection is first-come, first-served pending a successful background check.
Application packets must be received by Feb. 10. For more information about the Citizens’ Fire Academy, please call Bridgette Butynski at (770) 205-5699.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.