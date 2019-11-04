FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two major road projects will be the focus of a public information open house later this month.
Residents are invited to attend an open house meeting to learn more about the upcoming widening of Ga. 369 and creation of a partial cloverleaf interchange at Ga. 369 and Ga. 400. The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, at Coal Mountain Elementary School, 3455 Coal Mountain Dr. Final construction plans for both project components will be available during the open house and Forsyth County Engineering staff will be available to answer questions.
“The purpose of this open house is to offer the public an opportunity to view the construction plans for the components of both projects and to ask questions,” said Forsyth County Director of Engineering John Cunard.
Currently, plans call for widening of Ga. 369/Browns Bridge Road from an existing two-lane roadway just west of Ga. 9 to slightly east of Ga. 306, a distance of roughly 2.4 miles. Summer 2020 is the estimated start date for the project.
The proposed typical section of Ga. 369 would include four 12-foot wide travel lanes, two in each direction, with a 20-foot wide raised median, 8-foot wide enhanced sidewalk along the south side of the road and 5-foot wide sidewalks along the north.
The right-of-way is anticipated to be a corridor width of 120 feet along the Ga. 369 mainline. Additionally, the project will change the intersection of Ga. 400 and Ga. 369 to a grade-separated, partial cloverleaf interchange.
The project has an estimated cost of $45 million, with funding for the widening and intersection upgrade coming from the Forsyth County Transportation Bond approved by voters in 2014, as well other county and GDOT funding.
Project displays used at the public information open house will be available for review at the Forsyth County Engineering Department, 110 E. Main St., Suite 120.
Individuals may express their comments in written form to Mrs. Denise Farr, Capital Improvements Program Project Manager, Forsyth County Engineering Department, 110 E. Main St., Suite 120, Cumming, Georgia 30028. Concerns will be accepted until Nov. 29, 2019.
