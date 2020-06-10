(This article will be updated)
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Results continue to roll in Wednesday for federal, state and local primaries.
No races have been officially called with thousands of absentee ballots cast by state and Forsyth County voters. However, in-person voting revealed clear leaders in local elections, including several school board seats, the District 4 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Forsyth County Coroner.
Officials will still need to comb through thousands of absentee ballots before final results can be tallied. Around 28 percent of the county’s registered voters requested to vote by mail. According to the county’s elections department, around 18,000 absentee ballots were cast for the June 9 general primary.
U.S. Senate
As of Wednesday morning, the results of the Democratic primary to decide who will challenge U.S. Sen. David Perdue is unclear. Jon Ossoff, the documentary filmmaker who challenged Karen Handel for her congressional seat in 2017, holds a double-digit lead.
However, it is unclear whether he will receive the majority he would need to avoid a runoff. Nor is it clear who he would face. Former lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson are both carrying around 14 percent of the vote.
U.S. House, District 7
Rich McCormick holds a strong lead in a heavily contested Republican ballot for the District 7 seat while two Democrats appeared headed for a runoff.
McCormick holds 55 percent of the vote in a field of seven candidates. His closest competitor, Renee Unterman, stands with 17 percent of the vote. Several media outlets have declared McCormick the winner.
Carolyn Bourdeaux, who lost an extremely close race to Rob Woodall in 2018 for the District 7 seat, leads the Democratic ticket with 46 percent of the vote. A runoff looks likely between Bourdeaux and Brenda Lopez Romero, who stands at 14.5 points with 97 percent of precincts reporting.
U.S. House, District 9
A Republican and Democratic runoff appear likely for the District 9 seat, which includes northern sections of Forsyth County.
The Democratic runoff should feature Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy. With nearly all precincts reporting, Siskin sits at 43 points over Pandy at 31.2 points.
Nine candidates threw their hat into the ring on the Republican ticket and none received more than a quarter of the vote. A runoff appears likely between Matt Gurtler and Andrew Clyde.
State House, District 9
A runoff for the District 9 Republican candidate looks likely with Will Wade leading the pack of six candidates with 35 points. Wade should be challenged by Steve Leibel who received 20 percent of vote.
The winner of the runoff will face Sharon Ravert, who ran uncontested on the Democratic ballot.
State House, District 22
A tight race for the Democratic nominee has yet to be decided between Charles Ravenscraft and Bobbi Simpson. With 94 percent of precincts reporting, Ravenscraft held a slight edge with 52 points.
Republican incumbent Wes Cantrell ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 4
Incumbent Cindy Jones Mills leads the race to retain her District 4 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. With all precincts reporting, Mills has received 59 percent of the vote over Kenny Anderson (18.4 percent), Amy Barfield (17.4 percent) and Brandy Bevis (5.3 percent).
Forsyth County Board of Education, District 3
Incumbent Tom Cleveland holds a lopsided lead to retain his Board of Education seat. Cleveland received 80 percent on in-person votes over challenger Barry Herrin.
Forsyth County Board of Education, District 5
With all in-person votes tallied, Lindsey Adams appears to have clinched the District 5 seat with 84 points with challenger Bibi Lopez standing at 16 percent.
Forsyth County Coroner
Paul Holbrook appears to have won the race for Forsyth County Coroner. With all in-person votes tallied, Holbrook led challenger Ted Paxton by 26 points.
