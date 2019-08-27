CUMMING, Ga. — Police responded to an incident of larceny on Trotters Parkway Aug. 13. A power meter was reported stolen from a cell phone tower.
When an employee for Sawnee EMC visited the site to retire a power meter, he noticed it had been removed. The power meter was taken from the exterior wall of a building formerly used by Sprint. The employee was unable to confirm whether the meter had been taken by Sprint as they moved out their equipment. No forced entry was found and the chain and lock for the security fence were not damaged.
