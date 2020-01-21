FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Part of Fleetwood Drive south of Pilgrim Mill Road is closed to through traffic for the next several months. The closure began Jan. 20 for construction of a barrier wall and a grade change, according to Forsyth County. 

Fleetwood will be closed between Pilgrim Mill and Century Drive. Detour signs will provide directions for drivers on the affected roads. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to through traffic on May 20.

The work is being handled in conjunction with ongoing construction to widen Pilgrim Mill Road. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners awarded the widening project to Vertical Earth and work began in August 2018. 

The widening begins at Aquatic Circle and runs almost 1.75 miles to Holtzclaw Road. The project includes widening the existing two lanes of Pilgrim Mill Road to four. The two-lane section from Freedom Parkway to Holtzclaw Road will be widened to three lanes with sidewalks. Pilgrim Mill Circle will intersect with Pilgrim Mill Road approximately 600 feet east of its current location

The project also includes widening the existing bridge over Ga. 400 from the current three lanes to seven lanes. There will be dual left turn lanes to the southbound Ga. 400 ramp and a single left turn to the northbound Ga. 400 ramp.  

A new signal is proposed at Antioch Road. Existing signals at the Ga. 400 ramps and Freedom Parkway will be upgraded.

The expected completion date of the Pilgrim Mill Road widening project is July 2020.  

— Denise Ray

