FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Lucia Trevino, high school Spanish teacher and Foreign Language Department chair at Pinecrest Academy, has been named Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Independent School Association.
Trevino was selected from the 166 GISA schools and recognized for her “superior leadership, dedicated service and teaching excellence.”
GISA is a non-profit association of private, independent and parochial schools throughout the state.
“I am so honored and flattered,” Trevino said. “As teachers, we never seek recognition. I do my job of teaching and loving my students wholeheartedly and to the best of my abilities.”
Last January, Trevino was honored at the 12th annual Archbishop’s Banquet for Catholic Education, during which one teacher from each Catholic school in Atlanta was honored.
The mission of GISA is to advance excellence and collaboration among Georgia’s independent schools by serving the professional growth, advocacy, and interscholastic needs of member schools.
Each GISA member school, including Pinecrest Academy, is fully accredited by one or more of the nationally recognized regional accreditation bodies. The GISA is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools, the Georgia Private Education Council; the Council for American Private Education and an affiliate member of the National Federation of High Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.