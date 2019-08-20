FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Pinecrest Academy cut the ribbon Aug. 7 on its new 18,000-square-foot Lower School Building.
School officials marked the occasion with remarks celebrating the opening and an official blessing from Fr. Matthew Kaderabek, Lower School chaplain.
The new building features 13 new classrooms for grades K-5, a health clinic, chapel, an administrative suit, faculty lounge and PARC room.
All funding for the project came from the school’s own community in its “Be a Part of the Story” campaign, with no state, county or archdiocese moneys, according to Charlene Dougal, the school’s director of Development.
The community understood the need and all stepped up and helped to make this happen, our board, parents, grandparents, students, alumni, parents of alumni, founding families and friends of Pinecrest, Dougal said.
Pinecrest Academy, a college preparatory private Catholic school, celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2018. The anniversary included groundbreaking festivities for the new Lower School Building.
Founded in 1993, Pinecrest Academy moved to the current campus in 1997, on a 53-acre plot. Modular buildings were erected to house classrooms and offices, with plans to build permanent facilities. The campus expanded to its current 68 acres, and, over the years, has added permanent middle school and high school buildings, a chapel and two gymnasiums.
“It is with gratitude and great pride that I am able to take a moment to thank everyone who embraced this project and brought it to fruition,” said Mark Doxtader, chairman of the board for Pinecrest. “Today this beautiful new Lower School building stands as a symbol of what our community can accomplish when we trust all things to Christ, do the hard work, and unite as a community for the good of Pinecrest Academy our families and the students we serve.”
