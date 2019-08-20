CUMMING, Ga. — An executive with Georgia Highlands Medical Services on Tribble Gap Road reported to authorities Aug. 6 a fraudulent medical prescription. The female suspect used a false prescription with a forged signature at Walgreens pharmacy on Peachtree Parkway. The pharmacy noticed that the prescription was fake and refused to complete the order. All paperwork was confiscated from the suspect.
The suspect’s name and description did not match any of the registered patients at the facility. The practice name, address, doctor’s name, and ID numbers seen on the paper all matched with those of the practice. It is unknown how the suspect obtained the information. Walgreens is looking for surveillance footage of the exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.