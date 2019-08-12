FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks and Recreation publicly presented updated plans for Eagle’s Beak Park at their board meeting on Aug. 7 at the Fowler Park Recreation Center. Residents were invited to attend and provide input on the new design.
Originally an airfield for remote control airplanes, the Georgia Model Aviators’ contract was terminated because of legal agreements, and area became a greenspace site with no original plan. The park held a ribbon cutting in 2017 featuring a canoe/kayak launch on the Etowah River, nature trails, restroom, and parking spaces.
Since then, Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor has moved forward to develop a design for the 226-acre property. A contractor was hired to design a new development plan for the greenspace section for resident use within the community. According to Pryor, the area is considered a floodplain. The plan includes facilities that are considered passive recreation and permitted for use in a floodplain area.
The Eagle’s Beak site has several historic elements.
One is that it borders the Etowah River, an area along the Trail of Tears, the path Native Americans took as they were forced westward in the mid-1800s. The new park design includes a 1.3 mile walking trail with a section along the river.
“In the section along the river, we plan on having historic placards that document the history of the Trail of Tears,” Pryor said. “The site design also features a large playground area and 12 acres of maintained greenspace that can be used for unorganized play or large special events.”
The total cost of the project is estimated at roughly $2.5 million. The site plan will be presented to the County Commission on Aug. 20 for final approval. Once approved, the department will apply for a Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant to fund the project. Although there are still elements of the project that “need work,” Pryor foresees a successful new development.
“Eagle’s Beak Park is a pristine greenspace property along a beautiful natural resource…Development of the park and providing some attractions will definitely enhance the site and allow citizens to enjoy the natural resources the park as to offer,” Pryor said.
Eagle’s Beak Park is located on 8420 Old Federal Road in Ball Ground. For more information, visit parks.forsythco.com/ or call 770-781-2215.
