CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported his car was burglarized July 18 while parked in the lot behind the AMC Theater on Peachtree Parkway. The victim said he parked his Ford F150 behind the theater before going to work. He said that a backpack containing a first aid kit and $25 in cash was missing from the back.
After notifying security, police noticed that the driver’s side door lock had been busted in by the suspect. No surveillance footage was recovered.
