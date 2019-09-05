CUMMING, Ga. — Northside Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association for their enhanced cardiovascular, heart, and stroke treatment.
Each of the three locations in Atlanta, Canton and Cumming have received individual awards from the association’s Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline programs focused on enhancing quality measurements and standards to ensure the most appropriate treatment. The criteria for recognition is based on national research and scientific evidence related to quality improvement for patient success.
“The Northside Heart and Vascular Institute cardiology program has teams dedicated to maintaining high quality outcomes for our patients,” said Patricia Tyson, director of Northside’s Heart and Vascular Institute. “This includes everything from immediate care for patients having heart attacks to ensuring heart failure patients have the most up-to-date medical care here at the hospital as well as after discharge.”
Since 2001, Get With The Guidelines has impacted more than 6 million patients by providing hospitals with the latest in quality improvement guidelines. The Mission: Lifeline program assists hospitals and emergency medical services in the development of standards and procedures for ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction patients. Mobilized teams then implement the approved clinical treatment guidelines.
Every Northside location received awards for the advanced treatment of patients suffering from cardiac arrest, heart failure and strokes in the hospital. Northside Hospital Forsyth was awarded the American Heart Association Gold Quality Achievement Award for care of patients experiencing heart attacks as well as the Gold Plus with Target Honor Roll Achievement Award for the treatment of patients with heart failure. All three hospitals were honored with the Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus award for quality measurements in reducing the time between the patient’s initial arrival and treatment.
“All departments work together to maintain standards of excellence and educate staff on best practices for the cardiac population,” Tyson said. “We provide excellent cardiovascular care to our patients, and I am very proud of the recognitions the teams have received. As a Forsyth County resident myself, it’s a comfort to know we have great care right here in our community.”
