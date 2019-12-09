FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County nonprofit is reaching out to help keep residents stay warm.
The Place of Forsyth County continues to provide extra blankets, coats and heaters to area families as temperatures drop.
“We provide blankets and space heaters as needed throughout the season,” Director of Purposeful Engagement for The Place of Forsyth Jacob Granados said.
Individuals can stop by the agency or have items delivered, Granados said.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” he said. “They’d have to meet income guidelines.”
For those interested in supplying the heaters and blankets, there are several options.
“People are welcome to bring the items to us or go to smile.amazon.com and search for The Place,” Granados said. “Items purchased online can be shipped directly to The Place.”
Financial contributions can offer several means of support, including funding several families staying in area extended stay facilities.
There is a large homeless population that lives in tents throughout the county that are in need but are unreachable. Typically extra blankets and “Hot Hands” are provided to them and are taken to areas where homeless individuals have been located.
“Unfortunately, there’s not a lot that can be done,” Granados said. “We do the best we can do. We’re limited.”
Forsyth County does not have shelters for its homeless population. The Salvation Army in Gainesville is the nearest shelter, Granados said.
The nonprofit is working with local governments trying to arrange warming stations which are short-term emergency places, operating when temperatures or a mixture of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperatures become dangerous. The intent of warming centers is to prevent death and injury from exposure to the elements.
Donations can be dropped off at The Place at its location off Antioch Road in Cumming.
