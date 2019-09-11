CUMMING, Ga — A local organization will host an event designed to celebrate life in recovery, raising awareness for September as Recovery Awareness Month.
The Connection, a non-profit addiction recovery support center in Forsyth County will host “Recovery Rocks” on Sept. 22.
Promoted as “a rockin’ good sober-social celebration for all,” Recovery Rocks will feature inspirational speakers, food and fun.
The family-friendly event will be held at Fowler Park, 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming with live music, inspirational speakers, food and fun.
Slated to perform and “help rock recovery” are headliner band Randall Bramblett, all the way from Athens, Ga. Country singer-songwriter Emily Hackett will also perform. Hackett has won several awards, including Rolling Stone Country’s Artist To Know, The Boot.com 2018 Artist to Watch and CMT’s Artist Discovery. Local favorite Jimmy Cav Project, providing the sounds of classic rock from the ’70s to 2000, rounds out the list of performers. Casey Darnell will host the entertainment. The Atlanta-based Darnell leads worship on a regular basis at North Point Community Church’s five Atlanta campuses, along with numerous other churches across the country. He recently signed with North Point Music, the record label launched by North Point Community Church in 2009.
The Connection provides free peer support and educational services to people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.