FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local residents now have another option for transportation for trips within the county.
Ride Share, a pilot transportation program launched in partnership with Common Courtesy, Inc., is now available for eligible Forsyth County residents. The program, which uses ride share services like Lyft and Uber, will serve as a supplement to the county’s Dial-A-Ride program.
“It meets a real need,” Ruthie Brew, director of Forsyth County Senior Services said. “I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true.”
The new driver service will help fill an urgent need for individuals to get to medical appointments, the grocery store and other places they need to go to.
“Transportation is one of the pressing problems for older adults,” Brew said. “At some point, they are no longer able to drive. Dial-A-Ride is unable to meet the demands of our senior population.”
Both options are affordable with a $2 one-way fee.
“It’s a cost share, with Forsyth County picking up the majority of the cost,” Brew said. “Rides are estimated to be $10 to $15 each way, so it’s easy to see how much the county is picking up.”
Ride Share is more convenient, and riders can request a ride on short notice —up to 30 minutes before departure. Dial-A-Ride requires an appointment and availability isn’t guaranteed, Brew said.
Registered program participants call a dedicated phone number to schedule transportation to any location within Forsyth County.
Drivers have been vetted, and riders can complete an evaluation at the end of the ride about their driver, Brew said.
Ride Share is a pilot program and will be evaluated as it continues to best serve older adults and people with disabilities, Brew said.
To be eligible for the Ride Share program, participants must be a county resident 18 years of age or older, have a credit card and cell phone to reserve transportation and meet certain criteria. Those criteria include being an individual with special needs and or physical disabilities, be hearing and/or visually impaired, suffer from memory loss or be an older adult.
Participants must also be able to use transportation services without any special accommodation. Depending on the rider’s condition, an attendant/companion (who must be at least 18 years of age) may be required and can ride at no additional charge.
Account registration and a $15 registration fee is required. The Ride Share registration application can be accessed from the county’s Public Transportation webpage located at forsythco.com. Registration may also be completed in-person at any of the county’s three Senior Services facilities.
Ride shares are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Passengers can utilize Ride Share up to 12 round trips, or 24 one-way trips, per month.
