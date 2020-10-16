FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The new Publix location at Matt Town Center in northwest Forsyth County opened its doors Oct. 10. The 48,000-square-foot store is located at the intersection of Ga. 369 and Bannister Road.

“The opening of the Matt Town Center is a first of many things,” District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills said. “It’s the first shopping center to open in this area as well as the largest commercial complex to open thus far under the new architectural guidelines of the Coal Mountain Overlay. I am grateful it recognized the heritage of the Matt community in its name as it follows in the footsteps of other grocers like Loy Grogan, Roy Moore, Ollie Hurt and Leon Roland that came before them in this area.”

Publix will be joined by several other tenants within the Matt Town Center development. Current tenants include Reveille Cafe, Laredo’s Cantina & Taqueria, Peaches and Pine, Great Clips, Alpha Nail Salon and the UPS Store.