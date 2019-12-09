FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections approved multiple precinct and polling place changes that will be effective beginning with the 2020 election cycle.
Following each election cycle, the Board of Voter Registrations and Elections and the department staff review the precincts and polling place to determine if any adjustments are needed, Mandi Smith, director of Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections said.
“After evaluating the 2018 election cycle and anticipating that the 2020 election cycle will be even busier, we determined that adjustments to some precincts and polling places were warranted,” Smith said. “The addition of five Election Day polling places helps to accommodate our growing population throughout the county.”
Additional proposed precinct boundary changes are up for board approval at its Dec. 23 meeting.
The public is invited to voice their concerns about the proposed changes. Objections must be filed prior to Dec. 23 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office. Anyone with questions regarding these precinct changes may contact Smith at 770-781-2118 ext. 9 or by email at mbsmith@forsythco.com.
New precinct cards will be mailed to residents affected by the changes by the beginning of the year.
Smith encourages all residents to review the changes to ensure they know where they will be voting in 2020.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s online voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Precinct boundary maps with current configurations and those which are proposed are available for review online on the Voter Registrations & Elections webpage at forsythco.com. Printed maps are available at the Voter Registration and Elections Office.
