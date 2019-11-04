FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has installed new automated payment machines for boat ramp fee collection.
Daily users can now pay by credit/debit cards at Charleston Park at 5850 Charleston Park Road, Six Mile Creek Park at 6020 Browns Bridge Road, and Young Deer Creek Park at 7300 Heard Road. Daily users can also have the option to purchase an annual pass through the machines.
“We look forward to offering a more convenient way for park users to pay,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “The machines add a modern touch to the parks and will also be more efficient for park staff.”
Previously, users inserted cash in an envelope and placed it in a metal box for daily fees, or they purchased an annual pass either in person or by mail.
Park fees will remain the same with $5 per boat launch and $40 per annual pass. The 50 percent senior discount for those aged 55+ continues. A valid receipt must be displayed on the car dashboard for boaters using a Forsyth County Parks & Recreation managed boat ramp. An annual pass card must be displayed in the same manner, if appropriate.
Individuals who purchase an annual pass from the payment machine will have seven days to redeem the receipt for an annual pass in person at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center at 4075 Spot Road.
The annual pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase. Annual passes can also be purchased in person at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
