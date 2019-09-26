CUMMING, Ga. — Authorities were called to a motor vehicle accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle late Sept. 6.
Deputies said a 17-year old male was riding his 2018 motorcycle on Pilgrim Mill Road when a 2006 Toyota RAV4 failed to yield the right of way. The motorcyclist attempted an evasive maneuver but struck the driver’s front part of the SUV. He was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the front yard of a residence. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injury to his right leg. The driver of the SUV and his passenger were not injured. The driver is being held in the Forsyth County jail, charged with serious injury due to a right of way violation and failure to yield left turn.
