CUMMING, Ga. — A Toyota Camry was observed taking off from a red light at Old Atlanta Road and Nichols Road in Suwanee at an aggressive speed Aug. 28. The driver of the vehicle was observed unable to maintain their lane, and local law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Cumming woman did not yield to the officer but pulled into the parking lot of a local elementary school where she informed the deputy she was there to pick up her child. After performing poorly on field sobriety evaluations and a K9 search of the vehicle gave a positive alert, the driver was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane. Her husband came to recover the vehicle and child.
