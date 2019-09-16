CUMMING, Ga. — A Toyota Camry was observed taking off from a red light at Old Atlanta Road and Nichols Road in Suwanee at an aggressive speed Aug. 28. The driver of the vehicle was observed unable to maintain their lane, and local law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Cumming woman did not yield to the officer but pulled into the parking lot of a local elementary school where she informed the deputy she was there to pick up her child. After performing poorly on field sobriety evaluations and a K9 search of the vehicle gave a positive alert, the driver was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane. Her husband came to recover the vehicle and child.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.