FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — More than 20 percent of Forsyth County residents have requested an absentee ballot for the June 9 primary election.
As of May 11, over 34,000 of the county’s 156,000 registered voters had requested an absentee ballot.
The number of absentee ballots requested this year is unprecedented. Fewer than 600 combined absentee ballots were cast in the November 2015 and November 2019 general elections.
This year’s primary election was originally set for May 19, but officials chose to postpone election day until next month and offered absentee ballot request forms to the state’s 6.9 million registered voters over concerns of congregations at polling stations.
Voters can request a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot. Among Forsyth voters, over 13,000 Republican, around 10,000 Democratic and nearly 2,000 nonpartisan ballots had been requested as of May 11.
Ballots must be filled out with either blue or black ink and placed inside a sleeve sent with the ballot. Voters must then sign an oath on the return envelop before mailing their ballot to the state.
Along with the presidential election, several state and county seats are being contested.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue is running uncontested on the Republican ballot with a field of six Democrats and one Libertarian challenging him for the seat.
No vote will be taken for the U.S. Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler in the primary election. Rather, a nonpartisan election will be held Nov. 3, and all candidates will appear on the same ballot. Doug Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District that includes north Forsyth County, is on the ticket among 21 candidates who qualified.
Nine Republicans and three Democrats qualified earlier this year to fill Collins’ current seat.
The 7th Congressional District race includes seven Republicans and six Democrats.
Republican incumbent State Sen. Greg Dolezal will run uncontested in the District 27 primary. Democrat Brook Griffiths is the sole candidate on the Democratic ticket for the seat.
Republican incumbent State Sen. Steve Gooch, who represents the northeast corner of the county in District 27, is running uncontested on the Republican ticket. Democratic challenger June Krise runs uncontested in the Democratic primary for the seat.
State House incumbents Wes Cantrell (District 22), Sheri Gillian (District 24) and Todd Jones (District 25) are running uncontested on the Republican ticket to retain their seats.
One Republican, Lauren McDonald III, and a single Democrat, Jason Boskey, are vying for the District 26 seat.
Three seats are up for grabs on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, but only one will be contested. Alfred John was the sole qualifier to replace District 2 outgoing Commissioner Dennis Brown. Commissioner Laura Semanson will run uncontested for the District 5 seat.
District 4 Republican incumbent Cindy Jones Mills will run to retain her seat against three Republican challengers — Kenny Anderson, Amy Barfield and Brandy Bevis.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 incumbent Tom Cleveland faces Barry S. Herrin on the Republican ticket.
Republicans Paul W. Holbrook and Ted Paxton qualified for Forsyth County Coroner.
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron H. Freeman, Clerk of Superior Court Greg. G. Allen and Tax Commissioner Matthew C. Ledbetter are running uncontested. Other uncontested races include: Judge of Probate Court (Daisy Weeks-Marisko); Chief Magistrate (Walker H. Bramblett); Chief Judge, State Court of Forsyth County (T. Russell McClelland III).
