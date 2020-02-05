FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has added a new staff member who represents the office in matters dealing with media.
Stacie Miller, Communications Specialist/Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, joined the staff Jan. 6 and brings with her years of experience and a desire to help the citizens of Forsyth County.
Miller was with the City of Kissimmee Police Department in Kissimmee, Fla., for over 13 years. She was a PIO instructor for the State of Florida and a member of the State’s Public Information Officer Deployment Team.
The most challenging part of the position, Miller said, has been getting used to the size of the agency. Kissimmee Police Department employs roughly 241 individuals, including sworn officers and civilians. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office includes 471, including Miller, now included among the civilian employees.
Miller moved to Georgia in 2018 and along with a new hometown to explore, she began a new career. A year later, Miller returned to law enforcement because she missed “the comradery and family atmosphere that goes with being a part of a law enforcement team.”
“I am extremely humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to serve the citizens of Forsyth County and to represent the outstanding men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office,” she said. “Their commitment to the community and dedication to service is truly inspirational and speaks volumes to their values and principles.”
Miller will be responsible for coordinating media relations, providing information to the media, coordinating press briefings and responding to media inquiries, among other duties.
Cpl. Doug Rainwater, former Sheriff’s Office PIO, has assumed a new role as executive officer for Sheriff Ron Freeman and Chief Deputy Grady Sanford.
