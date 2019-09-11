CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported to authorities Aug. 22 that someone had stolen a trailer from his aunt’s residence on Delo Lane.
He told deputies he had parked the trailer behind the residence near a detached storage shed early last month. He said he thinks the trailer was stolen sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.
The trailer is described as a black utility trailer measuring 5 by 8 feet. Photos of the trailer were provided to aid in the investigation.
