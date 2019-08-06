CUMMING, Ga. — A woman reported to authorities July 22 that she discovered a man lying down at the entrance to her street on Tulip Lane. She told deputies the man appeared to be intoxicated, and there were a stack of bottles lying around him.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot eyes. A six pack of beer and a backpack were seen next to him. The man slurred his words as he tried to explain to deputies what he was doing in the area and where he was going. When asked where he lived, he pointed to the trailer park at Glenwood Place. When a deputy asked to see his ID, the man pulled out a beer and poured it on the ground. He refused to pick it up and said, “Take me to jail,” according to the incident report.
He was placed under arrest for pedestrian under the influence and was transported to the Forsyth Detention Center without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.